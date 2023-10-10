KONSEQUENT

From the River to the Sea … the water runs red
James Myburgh on the chiliastic worldview being promoted to South African children by a popular colouring in book
  
James Myburgh
2

June 2024

The Pollsters versus the Pundits
The high stakes question as to who was going to call the South Africa's May 29th election correctly
  
James Myburgh
1

January 2024

How South Africa resurrected Hitlerism at The Hague
James Myburgh writes on the heinous old Nazi libel that lay at the heart of the SA govt’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ
  
James Myburgh
1

October 2023

August 2023

Where the New York Times went wrong on Musk and Malema
Introduction
  
James Myburgh
2

July 2023

June 2023

The nightmare years (II)
James Myburgh writes on the explosion of political and criminal violence during South Africa's transition from apartheid (1989-1994)
  
James Myburgh
2
The nightmare from which we have yet to awake (I)
James Myburgh writes on the unexamined political roots of post-apartheid crime and violence
  
James Myburgh
2

May 2023

The moral icon and the murderess
Rian Malan writes on an extraordinary new book documenting the relationship between Winnie and Nelson Mandela
  
rian malan
4

April 2023

Coming soon
This is KONSEQUENT.
  
James Myburgh
