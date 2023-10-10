Subscribe
From the River to the Sea … the water runs red
James Myburgh on the chiliastic worldview being promoted to South African children by a popular colouring in book
Aug 14
James Myburgh
June 2024
The Pollsters versus the Pundits
The high stakes question as to who was going to call the South Africa's May 29th election correctly
Jun 13
James Myburgh
January 2024
How South Africa resurrected Hitlerism at The Hague
James Myburgh writes on the heinous old Nazi libel that lay at the heart of the SA govt’s genocide case against Israel at the ICJ
Jan 25
James Myburgh
October 2023
A dark history for dark times
On early Saturday morning Hamas launched an operation across the border in Gaza in which the Israeli security forces were caught off guard and quickly…
Oct 10, 2023
James Myburgh
Violent crime and the failing state (IV)
James Myburgh writes on crime trends in South Africa post-Mandela, and the source of common misconceptions around them
Oct 5, 2023
James Myburgh
August 2023
Where the New York Times went wrong on Musk and Malema
Aug 21, 2023
James Myburgh
July 2023
After the miracle (III)
James Myburgh writes on the contested question of whether violent crime surged or receded as the ANC turned away from reconciliation
Jul 6, 2023
James Myburgh
June 2023
The nightmare years (II)
James Myburgh writes on the explosion of political and criminal violence during South Africa's transition from apartheid (1989-1994)
Jun 15, 2023
James Myburgh
The nightmare from which we have yet to awake (I)
James Myburgh writes on the unexamined political roots of post-apartheid crime and violence
Jun 5, 2023
James Myburgh
May 2023
The moral icon and the murderess
Rian Malan writes on an extraordinary new book documenting the relationship between Winnie and Nelson Mandela
May 3, 2023
rian malan
April 2023
Coming soon
This is KONSEQUENT.
Apr 24, 2023
James Myburgh
